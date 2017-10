Sept 12 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE AHOLD DELHAIZE NV:

* AHOLD DELHAIZE SUCCESSFULLY PRICES INAUGURAL €750 MILLION 7-YEAR EUROBOND

* BONDS WERE SOLD AT AN ISSUE PRICE OF 99.474 PER CENT AND CARRY AN ANNUAL COUPON OF 0.875 PER CENT‍​

* SENIOR UNSECURED BONDS WILL MATURE ON SEPTEMBER 19, 2024‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)