April 20 (Reuters) - Ahsay Backup Software Development Co Ltd:

* EXPECTS A QTRLY NET PROFIT

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO DECREASE IN STAFF COSTS AND ADVERTISING AND MARKETING EXPENSES

* EXPECTED RESULT DUE TO INCREASE IN REVENUE RESULTING FROM HIGHER ADOPTION RATE OF VERSION 7 OF AHSAYTM BACKUP SOFTWARE