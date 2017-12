Dec 19 (Reuters) - Ai Holdings Corp :

* Says it plans to form a business and capital alliance with TOYODA TRIKE Inc

* Co will acquire 600 shares of TOYODA TRIKE via private placement, raising stake in it to 8.88 percent from 6.65 percent currently, on Dec. 21

