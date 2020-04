April 7 (Reuters) - AIA Group Ltd:

* AIA GROUP LTD- APPLICATION MADE TO STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED FOR LISTING OF US$1 BILLION 3.375 PER CENT NOTES DUE 2030

* AIA GROUP LTD - LISTING OF AND PERMISSION TO DEAL IN NOTES IS EXPECTED TO BECOME EFFECTIVE ON OR ABOUT 8 APRIL

* AIA GROUP - NOTES TO BE ISSUED UNDER US$8 BILLION GLOBAL MEDIUM TERM NOTE AND SECURITIES PROGRAMME OF CO