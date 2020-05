BRIEF-Aia Group Says Q1 Value Of New Business Margin 56.6%

May 15 (Reuters) - AIA Group Ltd:

* Q1 VALUE OF NEW BUSINESS MARGIN 56.6% VERSUS 63.6%

* Q1 ANNUALISED NEW PREMIUMS $1,483 MILLION VERSUS $1,827 MILLION

* Q1 VALUE OF NEW BUSINESS $841 MILLION VERSUS $1,169 MILLION

* IN Q1 2020, MOST SIGNIFICANT IMPACT OF PANDEMIC ON CO WAS TO NEW BUSINESS SALES IN BUSINESSES IN HK & MAINLAND CHINA.

* “IN MAINLAND CHINA, SEEN SIGNIFICANTLY STRONGER SALES IN MARCH THAN IN FEBRUARY”

* EXPECT CONTAINMENT MEASURES WILL HAVE SIGNIFICANT NEGATIVE IMPACT ON NEW BUSINESS SALES FROM AFFECTED OPERATIONS

* SOME OF OUR MARKETS ARE EXPERIENCING SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER INTEREST RATE ENVIRONMENT & EQUITY MARKET DECLINES

* AIA GROUP - AIA HONG KONG REPORTED SUBSTANTIAL DECLINE IN VONB IN Q1

* “INDIRECT IMPACTS OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC DROVE AN OVERALL 27 PER CENT DECLINE IN AIA’S VONB IN Q1 OF 2020”

* DESPITE NEAR-TERM HEADWINDS, REMAIN VERY OPTIMISTIC ABOUT LONG-TERM OUTLOOK

* ANTICIPATE THAT AT LEAST ONE FACE-TO-FACE MEETING WILL CONTINUE TO BE IMPORTANT IN NEW BUSINESS SALES PROCESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: