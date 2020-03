BRIEF-AIA Group Says Value Of New Business Grew 6% To US$4,154 Mln In FY

March 12 (Reuters) - AIA Group Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES 10 PER CENT GROWTH IN FINAL DIVIDEND TO 93.30 HONG KONG CENTS PER SHARE

* FY ANNUALISED NEW PREMIUMS (ANP) UP 2 PER CENT TO US$6,585 MILLION

* FY VONB MARGIN INCREASED BY 3.0 PPS TO 62.9 PER CENT

* FY OPERATING PROFIT AFTER TAX (OPAT) UP BY 9 PER CENT TO US$5,741 MILLION

* IN FY, 6 PER CENT GROWTH IN VALUE OF NEW BUSINESS (VONB) TO US$4,154 MILLION

* IN FY, 16 PER CENT GROWTH IN VONB EXCLUDING HONG KONG

* ASIAN ECONOMIES CONTINUED TO DELIVER SOLID GROWTH IN 2019 WITH EXCEPTION OF HONG KONG WHICH WAS AFFECTED BY SOCIAL UNREST IN SECOND HALF

* IN FY, 5 PER CENT VONB REDUCTION IN HONG KONG REFLECTED DECLINE IN SALES FROM MAINLAND CHINESE VISITORS IN H2 OF 2019

* IN Q1 OF 2020, A NUMBER OF CO’S MARKETS ARE FACING HEADWINDS FROM LOWER INTEREST RATE ENVIRONMENT AND IMPACT OF COVID-19

* EXPECTATION IS FOR A TEMPORARY BUT SIGNIFICANT DISRUPTION IN NEARTERM

* “WE HAVE SEEN A SIGNIFICANT DISRUPTION IN GROUP’S NEW BUSINESS SALES IN Q1 FROM REDUCED FACE-TO-FACE INTERACTIONS”

* SPEED OF RECOVERY AND EXTENT OF ANY LONG-TERM IMPACT REMAIN UNCERTAIN BUT WILL DEPEND ON DURATION AND SEVERITY OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK

* HAVE NOT SEEN ANY UNUSUAL PATTERNS OF CLAIMS TO DATE IN MAINLAND CHINA

* "HAVE SEEN A SIGNIFICANT DISRUPTION IN GROUP'S NEW BUSINESS SALES IN Q1 GIVEN TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS"