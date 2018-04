BRIEF-AIB cuts non-performing loans by 10 pct, lending up 18 pct

April 25 (Reuters) - AIB Group plc:

* ALLIED IRISH BANKS - NET INTEREST MARGIN 2.50 PERCENT AT END-MARCH, EXCLUDING CURED LOAN INTEREST VERSUS 2.58 PERCENT FY 2017

* ALLIED IRISH BANKS - FULLY LOADED CET1 RATIO 17.1 PERCENT VERSUS 17.5 PERCENT END-2017, STRONG PROFITABILITY OFFSET BY IFRS 9 IMPACT, DIVIDEND ACCRUAL

* ALLIED IRISH BANKS - NPES DOWN 10 PERCENT TO 9.2 BILLION EUR VERSUS END-2017; FEES, COMMISSION INCOME AND COSTS STABLE

* ALLIED IRISH BANKS - NEW LENDING UP 18 PERCENT IN IRELAND, MARKET SHARE UP TO 33 PERCENT WITH POSITIVE TREND IN APPLICATIONS CONTINUING

* ALLIED IRISH BANKS - GROSS LOANS INCREASED BY 0.3 BILLION EUR TO 63.6 BILLION, NET LOAN BOOK FLAT AT 60 BILLION DUE TO IFRS 9 IMPLEMENTATION

* ALLIED IRISH BANKS - 96% OF IDENTIFIED IMPACTED TRACKER CUSTOMERS HAVE RECEIVED PAYMENT, PROVISIONS UNCHANGED

* ALLIED IRISH BANKS -NET CREDIT PROVISION WRITE-BACK RECORDED IN Q1, HOWEVER SCOPE FOR SHORT TERM VOLATILITY IN PROVISIONING DUE TO IFRS 9

* ALLIED IRISH BANKS - REMAINS ON TRACK TO MEET ITS MEDIUM TERM TARGETS Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)