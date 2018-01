Jan 11(Reuters) - Aier Eye Hospital Group Co Ltd

* Says co plans to invest 800 million yuan in a Hunan-based real estate related firm for construction project of Aier’s head office

* Says co plans to invest 35 million yuan in Harbin-based Aier Eye Hospital for its relocation and expansion

* Says co plans to invest 50 million yuan in Chongqing-based Aier Eye Hospital for its relocation and expansion

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/rJ89ee

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)