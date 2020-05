May 20 (Reuters) - AIFINYO AG:

* FY NET INCOME WAS EUR 235 THOUSAND (PREVIOUS YEAR EUR 261 THOUSAND).

* FY RESULT BEFORE TAXES OF EUR 386 THOUSAND (PREVIOUS YEAR: EUR 523 THOUSAND)

* FY EBITDA WITHIN THE GROUP INCREASED TO 2.7 MILLION EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR 2.1 MILLION EUROS)

* UNCERTAINTY REGARDING FORECAST FOR CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR DUE TO THE GLOBAL CORONA PANDEMIC