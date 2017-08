June 12 (Reuters) - AIG:

* AIG announces adjustments to warrant exercise price and shares receivable upon warrant exercise

* Says warrant exercise price will be reduced to $44.1593 per share from $44.2948 per share​

* Says ‍number of shares of AIG common stock receivable upon warrant exercise will increase to 1.019 from 1.016​