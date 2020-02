Feb 13 (Reuters) - American International Group Inc:

* AIG - BOARD DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.32 PER SHARE ON AIG COMMON STOCK

* AIG - BOARD ALSO DECLARED A QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $365.625 PER SHARE ON AIG SERIES A 5.85% NON-CUMULATIVE PERPETUAL PREFERRED STOCK Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: