BRIEF-AIG CEO Brian Duperreault's Form 4 Discloses Grant Of 70,059 2018 Restricted Stock Units

March 15 (Reuters) - American International Group Inc :

* AIG CEO BRIAN DUPERREAULT’S FORM 4 DISCLOSES GRANT OF 70,059 2018 RESTRICTED STOCK UNITS, THAT CONVERT TO AIG COMMON STOCK ON A 1 TO 1 BASIS - SEC FILING

* AIG CEO BRIAN DUPERREAULT’S 2018 RESTRICTED STOCK UNITS VEST IN JANUARY 2021, AND ARE SETTLED IN SHARES OF AIG COMMON STOCK

* AIG CEO BRIAN DUPERREAULT'S AWARD INCLUDES DIVIDEND EQUIVALENT RIGHTS PAYABLE IN FORM OF ADDITIONAL 2018 RESTRICTED STOCK UNITS Source text (bit.ly/2Irgmgu) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)