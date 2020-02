BRIEF-AIG Expects 2020 Life And Retirement Unit Adj. Pre-Tax Income Between $3.1 Bln And $3.3 Bln

Feb 13 (Reuters) - American International Group Inc:

* CFO SAYS EXPECTS 2020 LIFE AND RETIREMENT UNIT ADJUSTED PRE-TAX INCOME BETWEEN $3.1 BILLION AND $3.3 BILLION - CONF CALL

* CFO SAYS EXPECTS 2020 GENERAL INSURANCE ACCIDENT YEAR COMBINED RATIO TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 93.8% TO 94.8% “EX CAT” - CONF CALL

* LIFE INSURANCE HEAD SAYS UNIT’S FULL YEAR 2020 BASE INVESTMENT SPREADS TO DECLINE BY ABOUT 8 TO 16 BASIS POINTS ANNUALLY - CONF CALL

* LIFE INSURANCE HEAD SAYS EXPECTS DECREASED 2020 INDIVIDUAL ANNUITY SALES, PARTICULARLY IN FIXED ANNUITIES - CONF CALL

* CFO MARK LYONS SAYS EXPECTS 2020 NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF NEARLY $13.6 BILLION ON FULL YEAR BASIS - CONF CALL