March 19 (Reuters) - American International Group Inc :

* AIG FILES FOR POTENTIAL FIXED-TO-FLOATING RATE SERIES A-9 JUNIOR SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES DUE 2048, SIZE NOT DISCLOSED - SEC FILING

* AIG SAYS JUNIOR SUBORDINATED DEBENTURES WILL BE SOLD IN DENOMINATIONS OF $2,000 AND INTEGRAL MULTIPLES OF $1,000 IN EXCESS THEREOF