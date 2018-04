April 12 (Reuters) - American International Group Inc :

* AIG - ANTHONY VIDOVICH WILL JOIN COMPANY AS CHIEF CLAIMS OFFICER, GENERAL INSURANCE, EFFECTIVE MAY 14, 2018

