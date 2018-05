May 24 (Reuters) - American International Group Inc:

* AIG NAMES LISA SUN AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF AIG INSURANCE COMPANY CHINA, LTD.

* AIG - SUN IS REPLACING ERIC ZHENG WHO IS LEAVING AIG TO PURSUE OTHER OPPORTUNITIES

* AIG - SUN JOINS AIG FROM MERCER, WHERE MOST RECENTLY SHE WAS CEO OF MERCER'S HONG KONG & SOUTH AND EAST ASIA ZONE