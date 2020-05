BRIEF-AIG Posts Qtrly Adjusted After-Tax Earnings Per Share $0.11

May 4 (Reuters) - AIG:

* AIG - QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.98; QTRLY ADJUSTED AFTER-TAX EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.11

* AIG - GENERAL INSURANCE HAD $419 MILLION OF PRE-TAX CATASTROPHE LOSSES, NET OF REINSURANCE, IN Q1

* AIG - Q1 GENERAL INSURANCE PRE-TAX CATASTROPHE LOSSES, NET OF REINSURANCE, INCLUDED $272 MILLION OF ESTIMATED COVID-19 LOSSES

* AIG - AT MARCH-END DECIDED TO PLACE UNIT BLACKBOARD INTO RUN-OFF & RECOGNIZED $210 MILLION PRE-TAX LOSS, PRIMARILY CONSISTING OF ASSET IMPAIRMENT

* AIG - QTRLY TOTAL GENERAL INSURANCE NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $5.92 BILLION, DOWN 2%

* AIG - AS OF MARCH 31, BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $69.30 DOWN 8% COMPARED TO PRIOR QUARTER-END

* AIG - QTRLY TOTAL GENERAL INSURANCE UNDERWRITING LOSS $87 MILLION VERSUS INCOME OF $179 MILLION

* AIG CEO SAYS “BELIEVE COVID-19 WILL BE THE SINGLE LARGEST CAT LOSS THE INDUSTRY HAS EVER SEEN”

* AIG - ASSET IMPAIRMENT CHARGE ASSOCIATED WITH BLACKBOARD U.S. HOLDINGS DID NOT IMPACT Q1 ADJUSTED PRE-TAX INCOME

* AIG - WITHDRAWING PREVIOUSLY ISSUED GUIDANCE, INCLUDING THAT RELATING TO ADJUSTED RETURN ON COMMON EQUITY

* AIG - DO EXPECT TO SEE CONTINUED IMPROVEMENT IN GENERAL INSURANCE, PARTICULARLY IN ADJUSTED COMBINED RATIO

* AIG - IN LIFE AND RETIREMENT, DO NOT BELIEVE THAT IMPACT OF COVID-19 WILL RESULT IN MATERIAL REDUCTION OF LONG-TERM RETURN PROFILE

* AIG - AS OF MARCH 31, AIG PARENT LIQUIDITY STOOD AT ABOUT $7.5 BILLION

* AIG - CURRENTLY HAS OUTSTANDING $1.3 BILLION UNDER ITS $4.5 BILLION COMMITTED REVOLVING SYNDICATED CREDIT FACILITY

* AIG - Q1 NET INCOME WAS HIGHER, PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY $3.5 BILLION OF PRE-TAX NET REALIZED CAPITAL GAINS