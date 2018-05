BRIEF-AIG Qtrly Adjusted After-Tax Earnings Per Share $1.04

May 2 (Reuters) - American International Group Inc:

* ‍​QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.01; QTRLY ADJUSTED AFTER-TAX EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.04

* ‍​AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $69.95 VERSUS $72.49 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017

* Q1 ‍​GENERAL INSURANCE ADJUSTED. PRE-TAX INCOME OF $510 MILLION REFLECTED $376 MILLION OF CATASTROPHE LOSSES, $135 MILLION OF SEVERE LOSSES

* ‍​QTRLY TOTAL GENERAL INSURANCE NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $6.17 BILLION, DOWN 2 PERCENT

* ‍​‍​QTRLY TOTAL GENERAL INSURANCE COMBINED RATIO 103.8 PERCENT VERSUS 99.8 PERCENT

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.27 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: