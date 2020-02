Feb 13 (Reuters) - American International Group Inc:

* QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.03

* QUARTERLY ADJUSTED AFTER-TAX EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.03

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.00 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* QUARTERLY TOTAL GENERAL INSURANCE NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $5.83 BILLION , DOWN 9%

* QUARTERLY TOTAL GENERAL INSURANCE UNDERWRITING INCOME $12 MILLION VERSUS LOSS OF $1.07 BILLION

* AS OF DEC. 31, 2019, BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE WAS $74.93 VERSUS $65.04 AT DEC. 31, 2018