BRIEF-AIG Reports Quarterly Loss Per Share Of $7.33

Feb 8 (Reuters) - American International Group Inc:

* QUARTERLY LOSS PER SHARE $7.33

* QUARTERLY ADJUSTED AFTER-TAX EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.57

* Q4 NET LOSS INCLUDED CHARGE OF $6.7 BILLION RELATED TO ENACTMENT OF TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT

* Q4 GENERAL INSURANCE ADJUSTED PRE-TAX INCOME INCLUDED $762 MILLION CATASTROPHE LOSSES, OF WHICH $572 MILLION RELATED TO CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES

* BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE, EXCLUDING AOCI $66.41 AT QUARTER-END VERSUS $74.01 AT Q3-END

* QUARTERLY TOTAL GENERAL INSURANCE NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $5,892 MILLION VERSUS $6,512 MILLION

* QUARTERLY TOTAL GENERAL INSURANCE COMBINED RATIO 113.3 PERCENT VERSUS 182.5 PERCENT

* AIG - "OUR FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS WERE SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED BY CATASTROPHE LOSSES"