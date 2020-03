March 31 (Reuters) - American International Group Inc :

* AIG SAYS CEO BRIAN DUPERREAULT’S 2019 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $19.4 MILLION VERSUS $ 20.9 MILLION IN 2018 – SEC FILING

* AIG SAYS CFO MARK D. LYONS’ 2019 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $7.8 MILLION VERSUS $4.8 MILLION IN 2018

* AIG - ESTIMATED RATIO OF CEO’S PAY TO PAY OF MEDIAN EMPLOYEE FOR 2019 IS 288 TO 1 Source text: bit.ly/2UPModc Further company coverage: