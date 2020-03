March 12 (Reuters) - American International Group Inc :

* AIG - BOARD APPOINTED ELIAS HABAYEB, CFO OF GENERAL INSURANCE, TO ADDITIONAL ROLE OF PRINCIPAL ACCOUNTING OFFICER, EFFECTIVE MARCH 9

* AIG - JONATHAN WISMER, DEPUTY CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER, WILL BE LEAVING CO EFFECTIVE MARCH 31

* AIG - HABAYEB WILL NOW SERVE AS SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, DEPUTY CFO, CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER, AIG AND CFO, GENERAL INSURANCE