Feb 22 (Reuters) - American International Group Inc:

* AIG - ‍ ON FEBRUARY 18 PETER FISHER NOTIFIED CO HE WILL NOT STAND FOR REELECTION TO CO‘S BOARD - SEC FILING​

* AIG - ‍ FISHER WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS A DIRECTOR UNTIL ELECTION OF DIRECTORS AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING​ Source: (bit.ly/2GEd1cu) Further company coverage: