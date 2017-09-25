FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-AIG says to no longer have Commercial and Consumer segments​
Sections
Featured
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
Technology
After massive quakes, millions in Mexico turn to early warning app
PayPal’s future rests on striking quadruple whammy
Breakingviews
PayPal’s future rests on striking quadruple whammy
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
Nursing shortage strains U.S. hospitals
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 25, 2017 / 11:10 AM / 25 days ago

BRIEF-AIG says to no longer have Commercial and Consumer segments​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 25 (Reuters) - AIG

* AIG announces changes to its organizational structure

* AIG - ‍company will no longer have commercial and consumer segments​

* Says ‍company expects that its year-end financial reporting will reflect new structure​

* AIG - General Insurance and Life & Retirement will each have distinct business units that reflect how business is marketed and underwritten​

* AIG - ‍as a result of structure changes, Rob Schimek, CEO of Commercial, will be leaving company at end of October to pursue other interests​

* AIG - AIG also intends to align its incentive and performance management systems accordingly​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.