March 14 (Reuters) - American International Group Inc :

* AIG SAYS WAS NOTIFIED BY SAMUEL MERKSAMER THAT HE WILL NOT STAND FOR REELECTION TO BOARD AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING - SEC FILING

* AIG - NOMINATION AGREEMENT AMONG HIGH RIVER LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, CARL ICAHN AND CO TO EXPIRE 35 DAYS FOLLOWING MERKSAMER'S DEPARTURE FROM BOARD‍​ Source text (bit.ly/2tNuflV) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)