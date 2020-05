May 14 (Reuters) - American International Group Inc:

* AIG FORESEES CORONAVIRUS IMPACT CREATING “SURPRISES EVERY QUARTER” OVER NEXT 12 MONTHS-EXECUTIVE SAYS

* AIG SEES POTENTIAL RETURN-TO-WORK LIABILITY AS AMONG MOST DIFFICULT COSTS TO ESTIMATE-EXECUTIVE Further company coverage: (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Sandra Maler)