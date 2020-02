Feb 13 (Reuters) - American International Group Inc:

* AIG TO REDEEM 4.35% CALLABLE NOTES DUE 2045

* AIG - IT WILL REDEEM ALL OF ITS OUTSTANDING 4.35% CALLABLE NOTES DUE 2045 ON MARCH 20, 2020

* AIG - AS OF FEBRUARY 13, 2020, $350 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES WERE OUTSTANDING