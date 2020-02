BRIEF-AIG Zaffino Says That AIG 200 Program Will Require $1.3 Bln Investment Over Next 3 Years

Feb 13 (Reuters) - American International Group Inc:

* ZAFFINO SAYS AIG 200 PROGRAM WILL REQUIRE $1.3 BILLION INVESTMENT OVER NEXT 3 YEARS, DELIVER $1 BILLION OF RUN RATE BENEFITS BY END OF 2022 - CONF CALL

* AIG’S ZAFFINO SAYS NEW MODERNIZATION AND EXPENSE REDUCTION PROGRAM WILL COVER 10 AREAS - CONF CALL

* COO & PRESIDENT PETER ZAFFINO SAYS INSURER ACHIEVED “FAVORABLE RENEWALS” OF MAJOR REINSURANCE TREATIES ALIGNED WITH EXPECTATIONS - CONF CALL

* ZAFFINO SAYS INSURER IMPROVED EXPIRING CATASTROPHE REINSURANCE BY COMBINING THE INTERNATIONAL AND NORTH AMERICAN DEDUCTIBLES INTO ONE WORLDWIDE DEDUCTIBLE - CONF CALL

* AIG’S ZAFFINO SAYS INSURER BOUGHT TWO “CORE OCCURRENCE TOWERS,” ONE COVERING NORTH AMERICA COMMERCIAL PROPERTY AND THE OTHER, ALL INTERNATIONAL PROPERTY, INCLUDING JAPAN - CONF CALL

* COO SAYS INSURER IS BUILDING A “STANDARD COMMERCIAL UNDERWRITING PLATFORM” AND ENHANCING DIGITAL WORKFLOW IN OUR JAPANESE BUSINESS - CONF CALL

* COO SAYS PLAN FOR MODERNIZATION PROGRAM INCLUDES “MATERIALLY ELIMINATING LEGACY TECHNOLOGY DEBT” - CONF CALL

* LIFE INSURANCE HEAD SAYS INSURER EXPECTS UNIT’S 2020 ADJUSTED PRETAX INCOME TO BE MORE IN LINE WITH 2018 RESULTS - CONF CALL Further company coverage: