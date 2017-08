July 3 (Reuters) - AIK FOTBOLL AB:

* AIK FOTBOLL AGREES WITH RASMUS LINDKVIST AND THE NORWEGIAN CLUB VÅLERENGA IF ABOUT A TRANSFER FOR THE PLAYER

* CONTRACT BETWEEN AIK FOTBOLL AND RASMUS LINDKVIST IS VALID FROM 3 JULY 2017 UNTIL 31 DECEMBER 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)