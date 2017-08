June 30 (Reuters) - AIK FOTBOLL AB

* AIK FOTBOLL BUYS NICOLÁS STEFANELLI FROM ARGENTINIAN CLUB SOCIAL Y DEPORTIVO DEFENSA Y JUSTICIA

* STEFANELLI'S CONTRACT TO RUN FROM JULY 1, 2017 TO DEC. 31, 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)