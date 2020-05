May 8 (Reuters) - Aikido Pharma Inc:

* AIKIDO PHARMA INC - HOTH THERAPEUTICS INC. REGISTERED STOCK TO BE DISTRIBUTED ON APRIL 3

* AIKIDO PHARMA - UNTIL DTC RESUMES “PHYSICAL SECURITIES PROCESSING”, DTC IS UNABLE TO DELIVER PHYSICAL STOCK CERTIFICATE UNDERLYING SHARES OF HOTH

* AIKIDO PHARMA INC - RECORD DATE FOR DISTRIBUTION HAS NOT CHANGED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: