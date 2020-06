BRIEF-Aileron Reports Positive Interim Results From Trial Of ALRN-6924

June 1 (Reuters) - Aileron Therapeutics Inc:

* AILERON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE INTERIM RESULTS FROM PHASE 1B/2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ALRN-6924 FOR THE PREVENTION OF TOPOTECAN-INDUCED TOXICITIES DURING TREATMENT FOR SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER

* AILERON THERAPEUTICS INC - OBSERVED A PROTECTIVE EFFECT AGAINST SEVERE CHEMOTHERAPY-INDUCED ANEMIA AND THROMBOCYTOPENIA ACROSS ALL DOSE LEVELS

* AILERON THERAPEUTICS INC - POSITIVE INTERIM DATA FROM OPEN-LABEL PHASE 1B DOSE OPTIMIZATION PART OF ITS ONGOING PHASE 1B/2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ALRN-6924