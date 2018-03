March 19 (Reuters) - Aileron Therapeutics Inc:

* AILERON THERAPEUTICS APPOINTS JEFFREY A. BAILEY TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* AILERON THERAPEUTICS INC - ‍APPOINTMENT OF JEFFREY BAILEY AS CHAIRMAN OF ITS BOARD​

* AILERON THERAPEUTICS INC - ‍BAILEY REPLACES SCOTT KAPNICK AS CHAIRMAN​

* AILERON THERAPEUTICS INC - ‍KAPNICK WILL REMAIN A DIRECTOR​