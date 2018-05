May 15 (Reuters) - Aileron Therapeutics Inc:

* AILERON THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO MANAGEMENT

* AILERON THERAPEUTICS INC - JOHN P. LONGENECKER HAS BEEN NAMED INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* AILERON THERAPEUTICS INC - JOHN P. LONGENECKER HAS BEEN NAMED INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* AILERON THERAPEUTICS INC - JOSEPH A. YANCHIK III HAS RESIGNED AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND AS A MEMBER OF CO'S BOARD