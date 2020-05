BRIEF-Aileron Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial Results And Provides Corporate Update

May 11 (Reuters) - Aileron Therapeutics Inc:

* AILERON THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE

* AILERON THERAPEUTICS - ENROLLMENT COMPLETED IN DOSE OPTIMIZATION PART OF ONGOING PHASE 1B/2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF ALRN-6924

* AILERON THERAPEUTICS - SCHEDULED TO REPORT INTERIM RESULTS FROM DOSE OPTIMIZATION PART OF PHASE 1B/2 TRIAL IN Q2 2020

* AILERON THERAPEUTICS - PLANNING FINAL DATA READOUT IN Q4 2020 FROM DOSE OPTIMIZATION PART OF PHASE 1B/2 TRIAL

* AILERON THERAPEUTICS - IMPLEMENTED MEASURES TO REDUCE OPERATING EXPENSES TO EXTEND ITS CASH RUNWAY TO Q1 2021

* AILERON THERAPEUTICS - DETERMINED TO FOCUS ITS EFFORTS ON DEVELOPMENT OF ALRN-6924 AS CHEMOPROTECTIVE AGENT

* AILERON THERAPEUTICS - DOES NOT PLAN TO ADVANCE DEVELOPMENT OF ALRN-6924 FOR ANY OTHER PROGRAM AT THIS TIME

* AILERON THERAPEUTICS - MONITORING EFFECT OF CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC, WHICH MAY IMPACT TIMING OF CO'S PLANNED DATA ANNOUNCEMENTS