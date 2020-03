BRIEF-Aileron Therapeutics Reports Qtrly Loss Per Share Of $0.26

March 30 (Reuters) - Aileron Therapeutics Inc:

* AILERON THERAPEUTICS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* AILERON THERAPEUTICS INC - CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019 WERE $18.3 MILLION

* AILERON THERAPEUTICS - BELIEVES CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND ITS OPERATIONS AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURE REQUIREMENTS INTO Q1 OF 2021

* AILERON THERAPEUTICS - DUE TO UNCERTAINTY & ENROLLMENT DELAYS, EFFORTS ARE NOW FOCUSED SOLELY ON DEVELOPMENT OF ALRN-6924 AS MYELOPRESERVATION AGENT

* AILERON THERAPEUTICS INC - PLANNING TO IMPLEMENT MEASURES TO REDUCE OPERATING EXPENSES TO EXTEND ITS CASH RUNWAY TO Q1 2021

* AILERON THERAPEUTICS INC QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE OF $0.26