Oct 26 (Reuters) - AILLERON SA:

* SIGNS INVESTMENT AGREEMENT TO BUY 51 PERCENT STAKE IN HOTELIGA INTERNATIONAL IN 2017

* SIGNS INVESTMENT AGREEMENT WITH SHAREHOLDERS OF DUTCH COMPANY HOTELIGA BV

* TO TAKE OVER HOTEL MANAGEMENT SYSTEM ALONG WITH BOOKING ENGINE AND MANAGER CHANNEL FOR HOTEL INDUSTRY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)