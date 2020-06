June 24 (Reuters) - AIM ImmunoTech Inc:

* AIM IMMUNOTECH -ENTERED INTO SPECIALIZED SERVICES AGREEMENT WITH UTAH STATE UNIVERSITY

* AIM IMMUNOTECH -PURSUANT TO AGREEMENT,UTAH STATE UNIVERSITY WILL CONDUCT IN VITRO TESTS ON ANTIVIRAL ACTIVITY OF AMPLIGEN ON SARS-COV-2 IN DNHBE CELLS