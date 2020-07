BRIEF-Aim Immunotech Inc Signs Material Transfer And Research Agreement With Japan's National Institute Of Infectious Diseases And Shionogi

July 6 (Reuters) - AIM ImmunoTech Inc:

* AIM IMMUNOTECH INC - SIGNS MATERIAL TRANSFER AND RESEARCH AGREEMENT WITH JAPAN S NATIONAL INSTITUTE OF INFECTIOUS DISEASES AND SHIONOGI

* AIM IMMUNOTECH INC - AGREEMENT TO TEST AMPLIGEN AS POTENTIAL VACCINE ADJUVANT FOR COVID-19

* AIM IMMUNOTECH INC - UNDER AGREEMENT, AIM WILL PROVIDE AMPLIGEN SAMPLES FOR VARIOUS RESEARCH PROJECTS

* AIM IMMUNOTECH INC - DETAILS OF ALL PRECLINICAL AND CLINICAL RESULTS WILL REMAIN CONFIDENTIAL UNTIL RELEASED BY NIID AND SHIONOGI

* AIM IMMUNOTECH INC - THIS PROGRAM WILL BE A COLLABORATION BETWEEN NIID AND SHIONOGI, WITH AIM SUPPLYING AMPLIGEN