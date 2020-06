June 15 (Reuters) - AIM ImmunoTech Inc:

* AIM IMMUNOTECH - PROVIDES UPDATE ON COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF AMPLIGEN IN ARGENTINA FOR TREATMENT OF CHRONIC FATIGUE SYNDROME

* AIM IMMUNOTECH - RECEIVES CLEARANCE FROM ARGENTINA’S FDA TO IMPORT FIRST SHIPMENT OF AMPLIGEN FOR COMMERCIAL SALE IN ARGENTINA

* AIM IMMUNOTECH - AIM SETS SIGHTS ON TREATING COVID-19 INDUCED CHRONIC FATIGUE IN ARGENTINA