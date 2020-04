April 6 (Reuters) - AIM ImmunoTech Inc:

* AIM IMMUNOTECH INC - CO, AND SHENZHEN SMOORE TECHNOLOGY ANNOUNCE AGREEMENT TO RESEARCH A POTENTIAL, EASY-TO-USE TREATMENT APPROACH FOR SARS-COV-2

* AIM IMMUNOTECH INC - PURPOSE OF MTA IS TO RESEARCH IN CHINA EFFICACY OF SMOORE'S INHALATION DELIVERY DEVICE USING AMPLIGEN Source; bit.ly/2whRbf5