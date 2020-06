June 5 (Reuters) - AIM ImmunoTech Inc:

* AIM IMMUNOTECH SAYS ON JUNE 1, ENTERED INTO MATERIAL TRANSFER & RESEARCH AGREEMENT WITH THE UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER - SEC FILING

* AIM IMMUNOTECH - WILL BE PROVIDING UNIVERSITY WITH AMPLIGEN

* AIM IMMUNOTECH - UNIVERSITY PLANS TO CONDUCT SERIES OF IN VITRO EXPERIMENTS TO TEST DIRECT ANTIVIRAL ACTIVITY & MECHANISM OF ACTION OF AMPLIGEN ON SARS-COV-2 Source text: (bit.ly/3dGiP5S) Further company coverage: