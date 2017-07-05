BRIEF-Aimco acquires 100 pct ownership of Palazzo Properties for $451.5 mln

July 5 (Reuters) - Apartment Investment And Management Co :

* Aimco acquires 100% ownership of palazzo properties

* Deal for $451.5 million

* Apartment investment and management co - transaction is expected to result in a 150 basis points higher free cash flow internal rate of return

* Apartment investment and management co says acquisition was funded by taking title subject to existing allocable debt of $140.5 million

* Apartment investment and management - acquired 47% interest in Palazzo Jv owned by institutional investors advised by J.P. Morgan asset management

* Apartment investment and management -deal was also funded by payment of $311 million in cash proceeds funded with bank borrowings pending sales of properties