FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-AIMCO, others enter amendment, restatement of borrowers' existing senior secured revolving loan facility
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Politics
Banish Bannon? Trump weighs his options
Graphic: An imminent threat?
North Korea
Graphic: An imminent threat?
Arab fighters struggle to assert role in Raqqa
Middle East
Arab fighters struggle to assert role in Raqqa
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 5, 2017 / 8:46 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-AIMCO, others enter amendment, restatement of borrowers' existing senior secured revolving loan facility

2 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Apartment Investment And Management Co :

* Apartment Investment And Management Co - on June 30, co, others entered amendment, restatement of borrowers' existing senior secured revolving loan facility

* Apartment Investment And Management Co - new loan facility entered into to provide a portion of financing for purchase of 47% interest in Palazzo JV

* Apartment Investment And Management-facility provides for $250 million term loan facility which was funded June 30, continues existing $600 million revolving facility

* Apartment Investment And Management- borrowers have ability to increase aggregate revolving commitments and/or term loan commitments by up to $200 million

* Apartment Investment And Management Co says term facility matures on June 30, 2018, but may be extended by one year, subject to conditions- SEC filing

* Apartment Investment And Management Co - revolving commitments will expire on January 22, 2022 Source text: (bit.ly/2ti1Ouf) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.