May 7 (Reuters) - Apartment Investment and Management Co :

* SEES FULL YEAR PRO FORMA FFO PER SHARE $2.39 TO $2.49

* NOW EXPECT FY AFFO TO BE IN RANGE OF $2.08 TO $2.18 PER SHARE

* QTRLY FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS/PRO FORMA FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS $0.60 PER SHARE

* SEES FULL YEAR 2018 AFFO PER SHARE $2.08 TO $2.18

* UPDATING ITS FULL YEAR 2018 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT BOTH Q1 RESULTS AND EFFECT OF YEAR-TO-DATE TRANSACTIONS

* Q1 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $0.60 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL ENHANCEMENTS OF $80 MILLION TO $100 MILLION

* FY2018 FFO PER SHARE VIEW $2.48 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: