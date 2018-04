April 27 (Reuters) - Aimia Inc:

* AIMIA ANNOUNCES DEPARTURE OF DAVID JOHNSTON

* GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE TO LEAVE COMPANY ON APPOINTMENT OF SUCCESSOR

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE DAVID JOHNSTON HAVE MUTUALLY AGREED ON HIS DEPARTURE FROM COMPANY

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS BEEN ENGAGED IN A PROCESS TO IDENTIFY A SUCCESSOR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: