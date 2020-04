BRIEF-Aimia Is Now Expecting Materially Lower Gross Billings, Adj EBITDA And Cashflow In 2020

April 28 (Reuters) - Aimia Inc:

* AIMIA PROVIDES UPDATE TO THE MARKET ON IMPACT ON PLM FROM COVID-19

* IS NOW EXPECTING MATERIALLY LOWER GROSS BILLINGS, ADJUSTED EBITDA AND CASHFLOW IN 2020

* AIMIA NOW EXPECTS DISTRIBUTIONS FROM PLM OPERATIONS TO BE MATERIALLY IMPACTED

* AIMIA -FOLLOWING IMPACT ON AIRLINE INDUSTRY, NATIONWIDE LOCKDOWN TO SLOW SPREAD OF COVID-19 IN MEXICO, PLM IS ALSO EXPECTED TO BE NEGATIVELY IMPACTED