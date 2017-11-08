BRIEF-Aimia qtrly adjusted net earnings per common share C$0.11​

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Aimia Inc:
* Aimia reports third quarter 2017 results
* Aimia Inc - qtrly total revenue C$452.1 million versus C$503.6 million
* Qtrly adjusted net earnings per common share C$0.11
* Aimia Inc - qtrly loss per common share C$0.26
* Aimia Inc - sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA margin for core business to be around 13.0 percent
* Aimia Inc - business simplification on track to deliver annualized savings of $70 million from 2019, with expected savings of around $9 million in Q4 of 2017
* Aimia Inc says costs and cash expense related to previously identified restructuring actions are expected to be between $20 million and $25 million in 2017