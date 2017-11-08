FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Aimia qtrly adjusted net earnings per common share C$0.11​
#Market News
November 8, 2017 / 11:14 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

BRIEF-Aimia qtrly adjusted net earnings per common share C$0.11​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Aimia Inc:

* Aimia reports third quarter 2017 results

* Aimia Inc - qtrly ‍total revenue C$452.1 million versus C$503.6 million​

* Qtrly adjusted net earnings per common share C$0.11​

* Aimia Inc - qtrly ‍loss per common share C$0.26​

* Aimia Inc - sees 2017 adjusted EBITDA margin for core business to be around 13.0 percent​

* Aimia Inc - ‍business simplification on track to deliver annualized savings of $70 million from 2019, with expected savings of around $9 million in Q4 of 2017​

* Aimia Inc says ‍costs and cash expense related to previously identified restructuring actions are expected to be between $20 million and $25 million in 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
