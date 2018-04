April 27 (Reuters) - Aimia Inc:

* REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.06

* ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE $70 MILLION COST SAVINGS TARGET IN 2019

* QTRLY ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.25

* COMPANY BELIEVES THAT IT WILL NOT BE IN A POSITION TO DECLARE OR PAY DIVIDENDS IN 2018