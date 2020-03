BRIEF-Aimmune Announces New Palforzia Data After 18 And 24 Months Of Treatment

March 13 (Reuters) - Aimmune Therapeutics Inc:

* AIMMUNE ANNOUNCES NEW PALFORZIA™ DATA SUGGESTING INCREASED DESENSITIZATION, IMPROVED TOLERABILITY AND CONTINUED IMMUNOMODULATION AFTER 18 AND 24 MONTHS OF TREATMENT

* AIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS - SURVEY RESULTS REINFORCE IMMUNOTHERAPY PRACTICE PATTERNS FOR FOOD ALLERGY IN REAL-WORLD SETTING

* AIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS - ANALYSIS FROM ARC004, OPEN-LABEL FOLLOW-ON TRIAL TO 52-WEEK PALISADE TRIAL, SHOWED THAT PATIENTS TOLERATED MORE PEANUT PROTEIN

* AIMMUNE THERAPEUTICS - DIFFERENCE IN PRIMARY ENDPOINT BETWEEN PALFORZIA AND PLACEBO WAS 63.2% AND IN ALL SUBGROUPS DIFFERENCE EXCEEDED 55%